McGee will come off the bench in Thursday's Game 4 while Dwight Howard starts at center, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McGee has proven ineffective during his recent time on the floor, so coach Frank Vogel will turn to Dwight Howard as the starting center Thursday. Howard posted a strong performance in Game 1, collecting 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks while guarding Nikola Jokic well on the defensive end. Though McGee won't start, he'll likely face the task of guarding Jokic when he's on the floor.