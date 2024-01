Hayes amassed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to Houston.

Hayes delivered an on-brand mix of proficient offense and illegal screening in the Lakers' loss to Houston. The Rockets were firmly in control throughout the contest, and made a conscious effort to target Christian Wood, which was a factor in Hayes logging his most playing time since Dec. 15.