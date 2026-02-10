default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hayes isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hayes drew a rare start Saturday with Deandre Ayton (knee) sidelined, but Ayton is back in with the first unit Monday evening. Hayes is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15 bench appearances since Jan. 1.

More News