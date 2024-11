Hayes is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle contusion, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After returning from a six-game absence Tuesday against the Suns with a left ankle issue, Hayes tweaked his right ankle in the final minutes and did not return. For that reason, it's no surprise to see the Lakers hold the reserve big man out Wednesday. Christian Koloko could potentially pick up the backup center minutes in Hayes' place Wednesday.