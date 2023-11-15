Hayes poured in a season-high 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), three blocks and a rebound during Tuesday's 134-107 win over Memphis.

Tuesday night also marked a season high for Hayes in minutes (21), which may be attributed to the insurmountable lead the Lakers built early in the second half. Buried behind Anthony Davis and Christian Wood on the depth chart, Hayes does not seem to have a consistent role besides providing energy and defense off the bench, so expect scoring performances like these to be uncommon as the season progresses.