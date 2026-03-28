Hayes racked up 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-99 win over the Nets.

The five swats were a season high for Hayes, but the 25-year-old center has been ruthless at the rim of late. He's recorded multiple rejections in five straight games (one start), averaging 11.2 points, 6.6 boards, 3.2 blocks, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.2 minutes during that span while shooting 75.0 percent from the floor.