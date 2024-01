Hayes had six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 loss to Atlanta.

With Antonio Davis (Achilles/hip) sidelined, Hayes made his second start of the season and saw his biggest workload of 2023-24 while tying his career high in steals. The 23-year-old center has played double-digit minutes only three times in January however, giving him little fantasy utility in his usual role.