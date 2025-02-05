Hayes closed Tuesday's 122-97 win over the Clippers with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes.

The Lakers' lack of frontcourt depth was perhaps the most inscrutable part of this week's blockbuster trade. Unless the Lakers make another move soon, it appears that Hayes will be their number one option in the paint, and although the fifth-year pro has a lot of experience, his ability to hold down a full-time job is an open question. He's never averaged more than 20 minutes per game in a season, and has only started 58 games since joining the league in 2019.