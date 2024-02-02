Hayes finished Thursday's 114-105 victory over the Celtics with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes.

Hayes made a second straight start with Anthony Davis (Achilles) out, and the big man made the most of his opportunity by notching his first double-double of the campaign. Considering Christian Wood struggled badly when given minutes Thursday (four points while going 1-9 from the field), Hayes might remain in the starting lineup to face the Knicks on Saturday in case Davis can't recover in time.