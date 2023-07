Hayes agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers with a player option for 2024-25 on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayes will head to Los Angeles after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Pelicans. In 2022-23, the 23-year-old big man saw a diminished role, averaging career-lows in points (5.0), rebounds (2.8) and minutes (13.0). However, Hayes should compete for the backup center job behind Anthony Davis.