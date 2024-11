Hayes (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes has been on the Lakers' injury report the past few days due to left knee soreness, but the issue isn't serious enough for him to be sidelined. He's averaging 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over 17 minutes to start the 2024-25 regular season.