Hayes notched 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 victory over the Suns.

Hayes scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 15 and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, falling one short of a double-double. He's played double-digit minutes in 21 straight games, topping 20 minutes only four times. Even with Sunday's strong performance, Hayes' production has been underwhelming thus far.