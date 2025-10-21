Hayes (wrist) is off the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes exited Friday's preseason loss to the Kings due to a sprained right wrist but will return to game action in Los Angeles' regular-season opener. With Maxi Kleber (abdomen) in jeopardy of missing Opening Night, Hayes could see a slight uptick in minutes against Golden State. The 25-year-old center appeared in 56 regular-season games (35 starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. He's expected to compete with Kleber for playing time behind Deandre Ayton in the 2025-26 campaign.