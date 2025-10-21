Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Off injury report for Tuesday
Hayes (wrist) is off the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Hayes exited Friday's preseason loss to the Kings due to a sprained right wrist but will return to game action in Los Angeles' regular-season opener. With Maxi Kleber (abdomen) in jeopardy of missing Opening Night, Hayes could see a slight uptick in minutes against Golden State. The 25-year-old center appeared in 56 regular-season games (35 starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. He's expected to compete with Kleber for playing time behind Deandre Ayton in the 2025-26 campaign.
