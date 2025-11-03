Hayes provided 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 win over Miami.

Making his first start of the season, Hayes delivered an impressive offensive performance, albeit with limited usage. The 25-year-old center will return to the bench as soon as Deandre Ayton's back spasms subside, but Hayes will be an intriguing fantasy option in the short term if he gets another starting opportunity or two.