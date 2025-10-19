Hayes has a light wrist sprain but plans to play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hayes exited Friday's preseason game with what proved to be a right wrist sprain, though early signs suggest it won't impact his availability for Opening Night or beyond. The big man is expected to serve as Deandre Ayton's primary backup at center after starting 35 of 56 regular-season games last year, averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.9 blocks in 19.5 minutes per contest.