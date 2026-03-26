Hayes produced 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 victory over the Pacers.

Hayes moved into the starting lineup due to the absence of Deandre Ayton (back) and made the most of the opportunity with an efficient double-double and a loaded fantasy line. This was just the second time he recorded multiple blocks and steals in the same game, and both have come in his last two appearances. Plus, Hayes is now on a run of four straight outings with multiple blocks and has scored in double digits in back-to-back games. Ayton remains the No. 1 option at center, but Hayes is proving he can deliver decent coverage when needed.