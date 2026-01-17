Hayes is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left hamstring tendinopathy, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to the lingering hamstring issue. If the big man is not cleared to play, Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme would likely see increased minutes, especially if Deandre Ayton (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out as well.