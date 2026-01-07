Hayes ended Tuesday's 111-103 victory over the Pelicans with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 16 minutes.

Deandre Ayton had a solid night for the Lakers, while Jarred Vanderbilt was a major bright spot off the bench in 29 minutes. Hayes remains off the fantasy radar in most formats, as he's averaging 18.0 minutes over his last four appearances with 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals.