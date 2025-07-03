Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Re-signs with LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Hayes will return to Los Angeles for a third straight season. The veteran center will now share the frontcourt with Deandre Ayton (calf), who signed with the team on Wednesday. In 56 games last season, Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 72.2 percent from the field.
More News
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Shows improvement in sixth season•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Sees just four minutes•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Non-factor in Game 3 loss•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Another lackluster performance•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Invisible in Game 1 loss•