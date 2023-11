Hayes totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 overtime win over the Clippers.

Hayes played a season-high 14 minutes in Wednesday's victory. However, the 23-year-old big man is behind Christian Wood in the depth chart for the backup center role and is averaging just 8.6 minutes per game.