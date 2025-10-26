Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Hayes entered Sunday's game listed as questionable but will ultimately sit out the first half of the back-to-back with left knee soreness. In his absence, Christian Koloko could see more run as a traditional center, while Jarred Vanderbilt may take on additional minutes in smaller lineups.
More News
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Won't play vs. Minnesota•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Sees 14 minutes in loss•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Off injury report for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Plans to play through wrist sprain•