Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hayes entered Sunday's game listed as questionable but will ultimately sit out the first half of the back-to-back with left knee soreness. In his absence, Christian Koloko could see more run as a traditional center, while Jarred Vanderbilt may take on additional minutes in smaller lineups.

