Hayes (ankle) racked up 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 loss to the Pistons.

Hayes returned from a two-game absence Tuesday due to a left ankle injury and made his presence felt. The big man scored in double figures for just the third time this month, leading the second unit in points and finishing as Los Angeles' third-leading scorer. In 10 appearances during December, the 25-year-old center averaged 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds across 16.7 minutes per tilt.