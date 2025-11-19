Hayes posted eight points (3-3 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 win over Utah.

Hayes has been a formidable backup for Deandre Ayton and has turned it up on offense recently, averaging 9.0 points on 85.7 percent from the field through 16.0 minutes. While his role among the second unit has been established, he would be a good addition should Ayton miss time, as he dropped 15 points and five rebounds in his lone start this season.