Hayes registered eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 123-118 victory over the Spurs.

Hayes has no been a regular member of Los Angeles' rotation for the previous 12 games and has seen a similar role throughout. He has averaged 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks across 17.5 minutes during that span.