Hayes accumulated two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one assist in four minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hayes had a brutal start, picking up a couple of quick fouls and a technical. He never saw the floor after that, with coach J.J. Redick opting to go with a smaller lineup with Dorian Finney-Smith playing the entire second half. A lineup change could be brewing for Game 5 with the season on the line for the Lakers.