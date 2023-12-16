Hayes will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) is taking the night off for the Lakers, but he'll be day-to-day going forward. This will be a great opportunity for Hayes, as he hasn't seen the floor much for the Lakers this season. Through 22 appearances, he holds averages of 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.