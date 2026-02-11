This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Starting sans Ayton
Hayes will start against the Spurs on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
The seventh-year center will get the starting nod due to Deandre Ayton (knee) being sidelined. As a starter this season (five games), Hayes has averaged 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.