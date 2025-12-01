Hayes had eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 victory over the Pelicans.

Deandre Ayton (knee) was well on his way to an outstanding stat line before a knee injury forced him out, and Hayes continued the assault on New Orleans' withering interior in his place. Hayes' numbers off the bench have been nothing special, but Ayton's heavy load and superb play are the cause of the low numbers. Ayton's injury appears to be minor, but a start could be in store for the seventh-year pro if Ayton is sidelined.