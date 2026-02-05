The NBA announced that Hayes has been suspended for Thursday's game against the 76ers after he pushed a mascot during pregame introductions in the Lakers' 142-111 win over the Wizards last Friday.

Hayes had appeared in both of the Lakers' ensuing two games following Friday's contest before the NBA concluded its investigation of the incident and levied the one-game ban. With Hayes sitting out Thursday, starting center Deandre Ayton could have a higher minutes floor, and the Lakers will likely turn to either Drew Timme or Maxi Kleber to serve as Ayton's primary backup.