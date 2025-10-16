Hayes finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 121-91 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Deandre Ayton (rest) will begin the season as trhe Lakers' starting center, and Hayes iwll be locked in a battle with Jarred Vanderbilt for backup minutes. Based on recent history, Hayes should have the upper hand considering his usage last season, but Hayes' utility will be limited to the five. Vanderbilt has been used as a four in the past, so his profile offers a bit more flexibility.