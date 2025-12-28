site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Unlikely to face Kings
RotoWire Staff
Hayes (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
Hayes is slated for a second consecutive absence due to a left ankle injury. If the backup center winds up missing Sunday's matchup, Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber would see a bump in playing time.
