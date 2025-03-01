Hayes (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes was initially listed as questionable, so the upgrade in status suggests he's very likely to suit up and handle his regular workload. He's started in his last 12 games, averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks across 22.2 minutes per game in that stretch.