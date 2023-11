Hayes (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's game against the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes was initially considered questionable for Friday's matchup after missing the last two games due to a sprained ankle, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. However, Anthony Davis (hip/groin) has also been upgraded to probable, so it seems likely that Hayes' role would remain limited if both players are available.