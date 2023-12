Hayes (elbow) will be available to play Saturday against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hayes has been battling soreness in his elbow since Nov. 29, and while the loss kept him out of Thursday's loss against the Thunder, he should be available here. Hayes will find it difficult to see many minutes, as Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt will also return to action Saturday.