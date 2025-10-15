Hayes (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hayes took a seat in Tuesday's loss to the Suns, though he'll return for the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. The 25-year-old center was a mainstay in the starting lineup last season after the Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. However, Hayes is expected to compete for playing time with Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench this season.