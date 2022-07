Huff and the Lakers agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract Wednesday.

Huff went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft but ended up seeing significant action in the G League for the South Bay Lakers. In 28 regular-season games (all starts), he averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.1 assists in 25.9 minutes. He'll join the Lakers for camp but will probably see most of his action in the G League again next season.