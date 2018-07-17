Lakers' Jeff Ayres: Scores 20 in OT win
Ayres scored 20 points (6-8 FG, 8-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 112-109 double-overtime win over the Cavaliers in the summer league semi-final.
While Josh Hart and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk have been the engine of the Lakers' offense in Vegas, the 31-year-old Ayres has been a stable presence in the post. He hasn't played a minute in the NBA since 2015-16, though, spending the last two seasons in Russia and Japan, and even if his showing in the summer league earns him a training camp invite, it's hard to see Ayres finding his way back to North America in any kind of meaningful role.
More News
-
Lakers' Jeff Ayres: Double-doubles in SL quarterfinal win•
-
Jeff Ayres: Signs contract with Japanese team•
-
Jeff Ayres: Signs contract with Russian team•
-
Clippers' Jeff Ayres: Scores two points in blowout victory•
-
Jeff Ayres: Will sign with Clippers for the rest of the season•
-
Jeff Ayres: Contract expires•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...