Ayres scored 20 points (6-8 FG, 8-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 112-109 double-overtime win over the Cavaliers in the summer league semi-final.

While Josh Hart and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk have been the engine of the Lakers' offense in Vegas, the 31-year-old Ayres has been a stable presence in the post. He hasn't played a minute in the NBA since 2015-16, though, spending the last two seasons in Russia and Japan, and even if his showing in the summer league earns him a training camp invite, it's hard to see Ayres finding his way back to North America in any kind of meaningful role.