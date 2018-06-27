Lakers' Jeffrey Carroll: Lands summer league invite from Lakers
Carroll will play for the Lakers' summer league team.
Carroll spent four collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State, but didn't parlay that into a selection in last week's NBA Draft. As a result, the 6-foot-6 wing will have to settle for a summer league deal in an effort to impress the coaching staff enough to earn a training camp invite. Carroll averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a senior, while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from deep.
