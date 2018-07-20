Lakers' Jeffrey Carroll: Signs deal with Lakers

Carroll signed a contract with the Lakers on Thursday.

Carroll -- undrafted this year after spending four years at Oklahoma State -- impressed Lakers brass enough during his six summer league games to land a contract, despite averaging just 4.2 points and 2.0 boards in 9.0 minutes. As a senior, he posted 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 dimes across 30.7 minutes.