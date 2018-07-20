Lakers' Jeffrey Carroll: Signs deal with Lakers
Carroll signed a contract with the Lakers on Thursday.
Carroll -- undrafted this year after spending four years at Oklahoma State -- impressed Lakers brass enough during his six summer league games to land a contract, despite averaging just 4.2 points and 2.0 boards in 9.0 minutes. As a senior, he posted 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 dimes across 30.7 minutes.
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...