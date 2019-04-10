Lakers' Jemerrio Jones: Closes out season on strong note
Jones posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 46 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Jones put his second consecutive start to excellent use, checking off every box on the stat sheet while generating his third straight double-digit rebounding performance. The rookie saw at least 25 minutes in each of the last four games of the season, affording him some valuable experience heading into his sophomore campaign.
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...