Lakers' Jemerrio Jones: Closes out season on strong note

Jones posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 46 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Jones put his second consecutive start to excellent use, checking off every box on the stat sheet while generating his third straight double-digit rebounding performance. The rookie saw at least 25 minutes in each of the last four games of the season, affording him some valuable experience heading into his sophomore campaign.