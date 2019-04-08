Lakers' Jemerrio Jones: Impresses with 16 boards in start

Jones posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 won over the Jazz.

The rookie from New Mexico State made the most of his starting opportunity in Sunday's win. His skills off the glass were showcased all year with the Lakers' G-League squad, and he's certain to contribute again in L.A.'s final game against Portland. We may see more from Jones in the Summer League as he develops further.