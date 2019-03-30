Lakers' Jemerrio Jones: Joins Lakers

Jones inked a two-year deal with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones will join the Lakers for the remainder of the season and have a team option for the 2019-2020 season per the terms of his contract. The New Mexico State product had been averaging 9.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his rookie year for the Lakers G-League affiliate.

Our Latest Stories