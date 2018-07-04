Lakers' Joel Berry: Dealing with ankle injury

Berry is sitting out Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Heat due to an ankle injury, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury for Berry, but he also sat out Monday's summer league opener, which presumably was also due to the ankle issue. The Lakers have off for the holiday Wednesday and then take on the Warriors this Thursday, which will be Berry's next shot to take the court. Berry will need a strong showing once healthy to have a chance at landing a training camp invite.