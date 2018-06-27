Lakers' Joel Berry: Joining Lakers for summer league

Berry will play for the Lakers' summer league team.

Berry is coming off a standout four-year collegiate career at North Carolina where he finished his senior campaign averaging 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.1 minutes. However, he couldn't parlay that into a draft selection and now joins the Lakers as a free agent. As one of the more intriguing players not drafted, Berry could have the inside track at getting a training camp invite, though that certainly doesn't change that fact that he's got an uphill battle to make the final roster. Look for Berry to try and light it up in summer league to make a strong first impression.