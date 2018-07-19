Lakers' Joel Berry: Signs with Lakers
Berry and the Lakers agreed to terms on a contract.
Berry went undrafted in 2018, a year after he led North Carolina to a national championship, but he latched on with the Lakers in summer league and will remain with the team into the summer. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Berry's contract is likely partially guaranteed, and it's highly unlikely he makes an impact at the NBA level as a rookie.
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...