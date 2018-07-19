Lakers' Joel Berry: Signs with Lakers

Berry and the Lakers agreed to terms on a contract.

Berry went undrafted in 2018, a year after he led North Carolina to a national championship, but he latched on with the Lakers in summer league and will remain with the team into the summer. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Berry's contract is likely partially guaranteed, and it's highly unlikely he makes an impact at the NBA level as a rookie.

