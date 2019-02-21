Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Called up to NBA
Williams was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Williams will be with the Lakers for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets. He hasn't played in the NBA since Dec. 30, when he was given four minutes against the Kings. It's unlikely he'll see significant run Thursday.
More News
-
Johnathan Williams: Registers mundane double-double•
-
Johnathan Williams: Notches another double-double•
-
Johnathan Williams: Tallies double-double despite loss•
-
Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Will see more minutes Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Three blocks in 14 minutes•
-
Johnathan Williams: Can't make Lakers' final cut•
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...