Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Double-doubles off bench in loss
Williams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Williams made good use of his late-season opportunity, finishing off the campaign with four straight double-digit scoring efforts, including two double-doubles. The 23-year-old rookie showed solid promise once he became a regular part of the rotation in early March, making a case for a much more expanded role next season.
