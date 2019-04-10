Williams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 104-101 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Williams made good use of his late-season opportunity, finishing off the campaign with four straight double-digit scoring efforts, including two double-doubles. The 23-year-old rookie showed solid promise once he became a regular part of the rotation in early March, making a case for a much more expanded role next season.