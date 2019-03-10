Williams tallied 18 points (9-16 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 120-107 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

Williams posted career bests in both scoring and rebounds during what was his ninth appearance of the season overall. The undrafted Gonzaga product has seen plenty of run in the G-League this season, but he's now logged playing time with the Lakers in back-to-back contests. Williams could find himself a regular member of the frontcourt rotation for what remains of the regular season as the team looks to give some of its young players valuable game reps.