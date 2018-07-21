Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Inks deal with Lakers

Williams signed a contract with the Lakers on Saturday.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, though it seems likely the deal is for training camp. Williams appeared in seven Las Vegas Summer League matchups with LA, averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Last season at Gonzaga, Williams was awarded First Team All-WCC on the back of 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks across 29.2 minutes.