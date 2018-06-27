Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Joining Lakers for summer league

Williams will play for the Lakers' summer league team.

Williams finished his senior season at Gonzaga averaging 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, with his most intriguing attributes being his work on the boards and as a rim protector. The 6-foot-9 forward attempted just 35 three-pointers in his final year and made only 22.9 percent of them, so he'll need to work on extending his range to become a better fit for today's NBA landscape. Williams' invite to summer league will give him an opportunity to show his potential.